Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Reduces Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 39.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.85%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

