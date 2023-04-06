Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

CSCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. 5,630,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,065,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

