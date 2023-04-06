Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $429,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $336.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,017. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $386.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

