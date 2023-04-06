Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 39.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $108.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,917,123. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.