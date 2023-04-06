Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,837,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,743. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $4,261,320. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 51,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

