Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,310. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.