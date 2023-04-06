Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,078 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 68,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

