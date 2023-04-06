Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Erin Rose Neale Sells 812 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Erin Rose Neale sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $15,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $559,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SNCY opened at $19.51 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.
Sun Country Airlines Company Profile
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Recommended Stories
