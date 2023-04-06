Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $17,724.16 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 908 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $17,724.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

SNCY stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

