Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $17,724.16 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 908 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $17,724.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,265.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sun Country Airlines Price Performance
SNCY stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.
Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.
Further Reading
