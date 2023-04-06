Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MetLife were worth $53,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

