Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,003 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $124,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

