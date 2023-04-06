Strs Ohio Sells 5,024 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $342.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.