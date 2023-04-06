Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,321,000. Amundi lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,278,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

