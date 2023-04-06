Strs Ohio Has $42.52 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Booking worth $42,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 26.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,615.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,677.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,501.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,143.15.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

