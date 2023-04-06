Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $40,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.