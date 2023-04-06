Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,422 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $41,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

