Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $45,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of ADM opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

