Strs Ohio Buys 95,083 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $81,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.