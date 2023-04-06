Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $312.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.82. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

