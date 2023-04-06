Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,020. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

