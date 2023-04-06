Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 59,895 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 748.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,270,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 41,366 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EEMV traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,077 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.