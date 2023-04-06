Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 143.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.65. 123,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
