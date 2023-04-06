Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $9.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.80. The company had a trading volume of 401,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,647. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

