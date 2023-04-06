Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,088 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 7,164,873 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

