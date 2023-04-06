Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. 59,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,252. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.