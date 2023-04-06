Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 12,364 Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.23% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 298,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVDV stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $63.51.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.