Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,286. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

