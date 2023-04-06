Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.27. 490,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.