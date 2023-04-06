StockNews.com Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $252.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.80. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $380,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Articles

