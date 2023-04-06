StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

About Zevra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 162,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 112,161 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 76,273 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also

