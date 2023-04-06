StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics
About Zevra Therapeutics
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (KMPH)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.