StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Performance

BIOC stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Featured Stories

