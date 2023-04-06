StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
BIOC stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.