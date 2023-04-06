StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Up 9.5 %
NYSE LOV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.