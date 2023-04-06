StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE LOV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

