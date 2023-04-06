StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRNE. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

SRNE stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

