StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRNE. Dawson James lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
SRNE stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.