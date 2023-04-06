StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

