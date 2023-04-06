StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AAWW opened at $102.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

