StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
AAWW opened at $102.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
