StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

