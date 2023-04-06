Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tellurian Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,173 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,959 call options.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 13,286,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,850,528. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,406,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,687. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,972,332 shares of company stock worth $24,255,237. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Articles

