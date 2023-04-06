Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys 1,326 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $113.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.