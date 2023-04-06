Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.55% of Pacira BioSciences worth $45,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 68,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,684. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

