Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $65.92 Million Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,243 shares during the period. PRA Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.96% of PRA Group worth $65,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 247,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 182,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 175,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 26,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $45.39.

Insider Activity

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $830,400. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

