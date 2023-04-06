Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $43.71 Million Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Silicon Laboratories worth $43,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

SLAB stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,326. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

