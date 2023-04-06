Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $41.40 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 575,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $41,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 246,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,299. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

