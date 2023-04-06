Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $34.55 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aspen Technology worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Profile

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,447. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.93 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

