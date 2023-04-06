Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,014,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,498 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.34% of Cactus worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 70.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 57,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

