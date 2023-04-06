Steph & Co. Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.81. 950,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,203. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

