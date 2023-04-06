Steph & Co. Purchases 374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 1,580,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

