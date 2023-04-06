Steph & Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steph & Co. lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $106.20. 486,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,271. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.