Steph & Co. Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,891,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Expedia Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 717,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $196.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

