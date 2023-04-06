Steph & Co. Grows Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in NCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 414,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

