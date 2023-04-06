Steph & Co. Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steph & Co. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

KHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.